Piper Sandler Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

