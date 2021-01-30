Piper Sandler Weighs in on UMB Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,727,552. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

