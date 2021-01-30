Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

