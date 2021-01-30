Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 14.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 9,581,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,982,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

