PIVX (PIVX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.