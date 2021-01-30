Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,400 shares, a growth of 1,728.3% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,895,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

