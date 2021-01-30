PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading 6.6% Higher

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.20. 396,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 386,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

