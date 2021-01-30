Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,273 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.