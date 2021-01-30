Polaris Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

