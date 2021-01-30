Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

