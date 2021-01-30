Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years.

NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

