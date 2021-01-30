Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.62. The company has a market cap of C$328.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

