Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $220.16 or 0.00643979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00262623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064630 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.22 or 0.91442387 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

