Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

