PowerTrade Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $350,762.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $350,762.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.