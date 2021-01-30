PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

