Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $15.76. 3,004,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

