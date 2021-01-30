Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,316,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,245,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,839,000 after buying an additional 88,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 877,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

