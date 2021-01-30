Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $111.95. 396,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

