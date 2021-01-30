Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

