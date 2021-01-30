Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

