Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

