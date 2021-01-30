Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading Down 7%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,660,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,078,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

