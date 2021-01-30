Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

