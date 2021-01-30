Primas Market Capitalization Achieves $725,403.86 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $725,403.86 and approximately $7.53 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00393534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

