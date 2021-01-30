Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.