Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 4,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 91,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

