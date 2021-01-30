Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

PBAM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

