Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $383.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.01. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

