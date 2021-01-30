Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in SEI Investments by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SEI Investments by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

