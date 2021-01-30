Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 773.2% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $395.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.33.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

