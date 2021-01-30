Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Forward Air by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 206,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

