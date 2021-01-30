Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.