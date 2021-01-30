Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE LVS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

