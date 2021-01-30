Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $239.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.