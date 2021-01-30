Private Capital Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in NRG Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $42.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.