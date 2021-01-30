PRiVCY (PRIV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $27,757.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047482 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

