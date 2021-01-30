ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 7,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.37% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.