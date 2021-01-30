Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 26th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PVBC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. 37,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

