Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.