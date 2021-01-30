PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

