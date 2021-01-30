PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $145.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $141.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

