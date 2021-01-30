PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $17,063.75 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $17,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $17,962.56.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.