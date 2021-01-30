PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce $112.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $373.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $377.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,907,385.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at $668,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,369 shares of company stock worth $49,532,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,338,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,720,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 928,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

