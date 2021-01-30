PTON Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,960.41 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $205,960.41 and $26.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

