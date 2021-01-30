Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 36,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.