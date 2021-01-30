Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the December 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,567. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

