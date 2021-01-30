PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

