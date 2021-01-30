PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $749,947.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 80.8% against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $749,947.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.