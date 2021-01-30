Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $35.49. 1,189,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,023,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.